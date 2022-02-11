Meat Loaf's life and career will be celebrated at an upcoming service.

The late 'Bat Out Of Hell' rocker's widow, Deborah Aday, has revealed there are plans to honour the memory of the iconic star - who died in January aged 74 - following the outpouring of grief across the world.

In a statement to People, Deborah said: "I want it to be a gathering that he would be proud of.

"The love and appreciation we've received from friends and fans from around the world has been staggering, and it offers me such comfort. I want to say thank you to everyone for the support during the most difficult time of my life."

There is no set date for the service at the time of writing.

Deborah has suffered from "gut-wrenching" grief following his death.

Thanking fans for their well-wishes during this difficult time, she said in a recent statement: "The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching. I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath and my sadness is beyond words. I've always called him by his given name because I didn't see him as 'Meat.' I feel much gratitude for the outpouring of love I have received from around the world.

"He meant so much to so many people, and it gave me joy to be able to share him with the world. As his wife, I also want everyone to know how much he meant to me as a husband."

Deborah praised the 'Wayne's World' actor as her "world" and she's grateful they were always open with their feelings for one another.

She added: "For me, it was always about him. From the day we met, he was my world and I loved him. There wasn't a day that went by that we didn't tell the other how much we loved them. Not a day that we didn't hug each other.

"Some of my fondest memories will always be about how we so often laughed, and how we brought out the silliness and playfulness in each other. Michael was a hugger–such a physically affectionate and kind man, and I'm grateful that he brought out those traits in me."

The couple married in 2007 and Deborah feels thankful she waited until later in her life to settle down because she found such an "incredible" husband.

She said: "I waited until later in life to get married because I was waiting for the right man. And oh boy, was he ever the right man for me! I realise how blessed I am to have shared my life with such an incredible person. He didn't hesitate to let me know how much I was appreciated, and often sweetly told me, 'You're a good wife.' I will miss hearing that.

"Our life together was an adventure. He was my best friend, my confidant, my lover and I miss him terribly already. As much as my heart is in pain right now, my heart is also so full of the love and glory we shared together. I will love you forever, Michael."