Prince William has gone viral after posing with a police car in Dubai.

The 39-year-old royal - who is second in line to the British throne, behind his father Prince Charles - took to The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's social media accounts to share the highlights of his trip to the UAE.

The prince, who can be seen wearing a face mask standing in front of the police car, added the snap as an extra memory from the visit.

He captioned the first tweet: "Thank you for a wonderful day in the UAE!

"From visiting the Jubail Mangroves and Jebel Ali Port to seeing our Earthshot finalists and celebrating the UK National Day

@expo2020dubai - it was great to spend time celebrating sustainability, collaboration and innovation."

William then added: "And also to see this police car…!"

During his visit to Abu Dhabi's Jubail Mangrove Park nature reserve on Thursday (10.02.22), William met children planting mangrove saplings and told them “you are the future” in the fight against climate change.

Speaking with British School Al Khubairat pupils Amaan Haider, 13, and Lily-Rose Mayall, 12, he said: “You are the future. Keep up the good work.”

William learned all about their mangrove carbon sequestration initiative and met with the son of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss taking the lead in the fight to save the planet.

As well as celebrating UK National Day as part of Expo 2020 Dubai, the prince highlighted two Royal Foundation programs: United for Wildlife and his own Earthshot Prize.

While William was in the UAE, Charles, 73, tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

The Prince of Wales received his test result confirming he had contracted coronavirus on Thursday morning (10.02.22) and subsequently pulled out of all of his royal engagements and is now self-isolating at home.

A statement released on behalf of Clarence House revealed: "This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

"HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible."