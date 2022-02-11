Kate Moss has sold her Highgate mansion for £11.5 million.

The supermodel's north London pad - which is next door to the late George Michael's former home - made a whopping £4.25 million profit.

The 48-year-old catwalk beauty has quit the British capital for a laidback life in the Cotswolds countryside with her German aristocrat partner, Count Nikolai Von Bismarck.

A source told The Sun: “Kate is thrilled that she has managed to sell her London home so quickly.

“It is the end of an era. But she and her boyfriend spent lockdown in the countryside and realised the pace of life there suited them better.

“It’s all about doing what makes her happy.”

The loved-up star has been dating photographer Nikolai, 35, since 2015 and has a daughter Lila, 19, from a previous relationship with Jefferson Hack.

Kate recently spoke out about how the prospect of "being in love" and spending time with family leaves her feeling at her most beautiful.

She said: "Being in love makes me feel beautiful. My daughter Lila inspires me to be the best person I can be and my favourite moments are. when all the family are sitting down together having lunch on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the country."

Kate had a reputation as a party girl and was among a group of models in the early 1990s who were branded "heroin chic", the then-popularised term for skinny and pale women with dark circles under their eyes, which she recently admitted she "loathed".

However, she has been teetotal for the past few years.

The beautiful blonde previously spilled that her fellow supermodels, including Naomi Campbell, 51, and Helena Christensen, 53, used to lead her astray and get her "in trouble".

Asked if her peers used to give her advice, she said: "Yes. They'd say, 'Kate, you don't have to go to rehearsal for the show - come with us for dinner!' They were so naughty. They got me in trouble."