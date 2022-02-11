Barbie Ferreira is the new face of YSL Beauty.

The ‘Euphoria’ star is “honoured” to be on the models fronting the luxury cosmetics brand in an effort to “appeal to the Gen Z consumer and embody the brand’s value of boldness, community and connection”.

The 25-year-old actress said in a statement: “I’ve never shied away from expressing myself through makeup. Makeup is a passion of mine, and I’m so excited and honoured to be working with YSL Beauty and the legacy the brand has built.”

Barbie will feature in an array of digital campaigns for its beauty products and its classic fragrance Black Opium. Her debut for the brand will be for their new Lash Clash Mascara, which boasts their biggest mascara brush yet and claims to give your lashes 200 per cent more volume.

David Iop, vice president of global communications and image at YSL, said: “Barbie represents the brand’s vision of the future, pushing boundaries in both culture and beauty with freedom of expression at our core. We recognize her as a unique, inspired creative who inspires her community to embrace their edge and individuality."

The teen HBO show their new model stars in is known for its wide-impact on makeup trends - such as bold eyeliner and liberal use of glitter - and is currently airing its hotly anticipated second season.

Recently, Barbie - who plays Kat Hernandez on the drama - hit back at people who think it's ‘radical’ for her to wear a crop top, calling them “back-handed compliments”.

She said: “It’s not radical for me to be wearing a crop top. [Comments like those are] just backhanded compliments.”

Barbie also reflected on how “bigger bodies are not as ‘trendy’” as they used to be.

She said: “I think bigger bodies are not as ‘trendy’ as they used to be, which is really sad to me, but it’s more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don’t think any young person has really figured it out yet.”