Phoebe Dynevor is “obsessed” with Sunday Riley products.

The ‘Bridgerton’ star uses a number of the upscale beauty brand’s products in her morning skincare routine.

Speaking in Vogue’s latest ‘Beauty Secrets’ online segment, the 26-year-old actress revealed she begins her routine with the Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15 Vitamin C Brightening Serum.

She explained: "I actually don't wash my face in the morning unless I'm working out, and then of course I will wash my face afterwards. But, usually I just splash cold water on my face and pat it dry. After the cold water, would be Vitamin C, which I'm obsessed with, the CEO Brightening Serum."

Due to her dry skin, Phoebe regularly uses Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream for Dark Circles, and admits she has learned a lot about treating dry skin since she was a teenager.

Phoebe said: "When I was growing up I had mostly dry skin, so I started layering on Vaseline and put it everywhere. Then I learned a proper skin-care routine. After Vitamin C, I do a little eye cream. Again, it's Sunday Riley. I've been obsessed with this brand ever since I first spent time in New York. My apartment was right next to Sephora, which is really dangerous for anyone. Sephora's the most amazing place in the world."

The ‘Younger’ star - whose mother is 'Coronation Street' actress Sally Dynevor - also talked up her “key” product, Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream.

Phoebe said: "Moisturizer is key to me, someone who has dry skin. [I use] the Ice Moisturizer. I'm just gonna put that everywhere. Apparently, you're meant to bring it down to your neck."

In addition, she also incorporates the Sunday Riley Juno Essential Face Oil and the Sunday Riley Light Hearted Broad Spectrum SPF 30 into her routine.