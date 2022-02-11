Ronda Rousey's biggest fear about her 'WWE' return is her boobs lactating through her top.

The 35-year-old wrestling champ made a triumphant return to the ring after three years, winning the Women's Royal Rumble last month, but Ronda has confessed she is filled with "paranoia" about leaking milk since she gave birth to her daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne - whom she has with husband Travis Browne - in September.

Speaking on her Facebook Stream, she said: “Sorry if I leak through the hoodie on my screen.

“On the stream, which has become my new paranoia, which is that I’m going to start lactating live on television.

“Like would I, well on Raw, SmackDown, or wrestling or something. That’s why like, it was pretty bold wearing the white, white shirt on Raw. Oh God, please do not lactate.”

On people comparing her appearance before she gave birth to now, she added: “Well, you know I said it maybe four months ago, and I didn’t really feel comfortable enough to don my regular wrestling gear yet. But I’m working towards it.

“Because it’s, you know, it’s hard when being judged directly to how I looked three years ago.”

Ronda eliminated Charlotte Flair, 35, to land her spot at WrestleMania 38's upcoming Showcase of the Immortals event.

Before taking time out to start a family, Ronda competed in WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte in 2019.

Ronda had previously insisted she won't be going back to the sport on a full-time basis as she feels unappreciated by the sport's followers.

She said in 2020: "I love the WWE. I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theatre. Live theatre and some of the last forms of live theatre.

"But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year. And when I did get home, I was so sleep-deprived cause you just don't have time to lay down. If I did all of the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle, we didn't need it. We didn't need the money."