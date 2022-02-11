Lottie Tomlinson and Lewis Burton are expecting their first child together.

Lottie - the sister of former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson - and Lewis announced the happy news on their Instagram accounts.

One image shows the 22-year-old influencer showing off her growing bump as 28-year-old Lewis cradles her stomach.

Lottie captioned the post: "Just the 3 of us."

Commenting on his girlfriend's post, Lewis wrote: "I love you both forever."

Lottie’s sister Daisy shared her relief that her sibling had gone public with her pregnancy, saying: "Finally I can screammmm about it. I love you 3 so much."

Lottie was also congratulated by her celebrity friends, who were quick to send supportive messages to her.

Model Molly Moorish Gallagher - the daughter of former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher - wrote: "Congratulations!! You’re gonna be the best Muma."

Former 'Love Island' star Molly-Mae Hague - who is dating boxer Tommy Fury - said: "Oh my gosh ! Congratulations."

Fellow Islander Shaughna Phillips wrote: "Oh my god congratulations gorgeous girl!!!!"

Former professional tennis player Lewis started dating Lottie in July 2020 and their romance was soon confirmed when they were seen vacationing together in Ibiza.

Lewis was dating British TV presenter Caroline Flack when she tragically ended her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020, however, the pair were not permitted to have contact with each other since December 2019, due to her bail conditions over charges of an alleged assault on him.

Caroline had denied the charges against her, and Lewis had called for them to be dropped.

Following her death, he wrote on Instagram: "My heart is broken we had something so special.

"I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.

"I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart."

Lottie has also had tragedy in her life. She lost her 18-year-old sister Felicite following an accidental overdose, and her mother Johannah died from leukaemia in 2016.