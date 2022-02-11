The Royal Collection has launched an official Buckingham Palace wine.

The sparkling wine is a classic blend of Chardonnay Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier using hand-picked fruit from vineyards in Kent and West Sussex and has been created in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee as she marks 70 years on the throne.

The luxury 12 percent abv English Sparkling Wine Platinum Jubilee Release 2022 is described as having “enticing aromas of rich and honeyed citrus fruit, white peach and hints of sweet spices" and the Royal Trust suggested that it can be paired with mature English cheddar, seafood and in particular fish and chips, noting that when enjoyed with British staple, the wine is the "perfect addition" to the Jubilee celebrations.

The special edition bottle - which features a label design inspired by the gold embroidery on the Queen’s Robe of Estate worn on her Coronation Day - retails for £39, with all profits going to conservation charity The Royal Collection Trust, which oversees the care of the Royal Collection.

A set of hand-cut Champagne Flute Glasses engraved with an emblem depicting the national flowers of the United Kingdom have also gone on sale at a cost of £120 a pair.

Her Majesty, the Queen reached the Platinum milestone on February 6th and celebrations are set to take place with a four day Bank Holiday weekend in the UK from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June.

Buckingham Palace English Sparkling Wine (70cl) and Champagne Flute Glasses can be purchased online via www.rct.uk/shop or in Royal Collection Trust shops in London, Windsor and Edinburgh.