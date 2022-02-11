Simon Cowell is in "good spirits" even though he has contracted COVID-19, his friend Amanda Holden has revealed.

The 62-year-old music mogul was forced to miss filming for the 'Britain's Got Talent' auditions in London on Thursday (10.02.22) because he is isolating at home after catching coronavirus.

Although he is off work, Amanda - who sits with Simon on the judging panel of 'BGT' - says he is not suffering from any nasty COVID symptoms so, far but is "milking it" by making his fiancée Lauren Silverman look after him.

Speaking on her UK radio show Heart Breakfast on Friday (11.02.22), she said: "I have to say, I think he’s been very lucky because obviously this has been going on for nearly [two] years now and Simon’s never, ever had it. I don’t know how he got it, or when he got it, but he’s absolutely in good spirits.

"He doesn’t seem to have any symptoms at the moment. We did some ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ yesterday and he was on Zoom and he was laughing and fun.

"He’s not feeling ill but I tell you what, he’s got Lauren running up and down stairs for him. She’s running baths and flipping chopping lemons. I’m like ‘flipping heck!’ He’s milking it!"

Simon - who has seven-year-old son Eric with Lauren - has had some health problems over the past two years.

It was 18 months ago that Simon broke his back after coming off his electric bike in Los Angeles, an injury which required surgery with a metal rod being inserted into his back.

Earlier this month, the former 'X Factor' boss had another e-bike accident and was taken to hospital after the incident with suspected concussion, cuts on his face and a broken arm after slipping on a "wet patch" in the road.

Amanda, 50, believes that Simon may have caught COVID when he was treated at hospital for his latest bike accident.

She said: "He's had a few little tumbles!

"Maybe he picked it (COVID-19) up when he had his arm put in plaster, because he had to go to hospital for that. So maybe that’s when he picked it up.

"But honestly he seems in really good spirits and so far is still very well, so we’re just sending him loads of love."

