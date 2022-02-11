Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks being a grandfather is easy.

Katherine Schwarzenegger - the actor's daughter - and Chris Pratt are set to have another child together, and Arnold is already looking forward to the baby's arrival.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', he said: "It’s on the way, and I’ll tell you one thing, that it is the easiest thing to be a grandfather."

Katherine and Chris' first child - a daughter named Lyla - was born in August 2020, and Arnold revealed he loves spending time with his granddaughter.

He shared: "They come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog. I play with the dog. And after two hours, they leave."

Arnold also confessed to being a big fan of Chris, describing the Hollywood star as a "great son-in-law".

He said: "He’s a fantastic guy. A great son-in-law. I love my daughter. Katherine is so wonderful and I’m so proud of her."

Katherine previously revealed she feels "blessed" to be a mother.

The 32-year-old author couldn’t be happier with her life as a mother, as she’s "always wanted" to start a family.

She said: "I've always wanted to be a mom and I have always really looked forward to this time in my life and been really excited about it. And I feel really just so blessed to be able to experience it and also experience it with my husband, and she's just the best."

Lyla is a "happy" baby, according to Katherine, who also revealed she feels "lucky" to have her family by her side.

She shared: "Lyla is the best baby and she's so happy and so smiley, and I know how lucky I am. I'm so grateful to be able to experience it and also be able to see my parents’ step into the role as grandparents, my two brothers as uncles, and my sister as such a hands-on aunt."