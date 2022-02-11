Luke Combs thinks Ed Sheeran is a "great man".

The 31-year-old country music singer admits he would love to work with the chart-topping pop star at some stage in his career.

He shared: "We hung out last time I was [in the UK] but he wasn't on an album cycle that time. I think he is doing like 55 stadiums just in Europe, that's just part of the tour ... I'm definitely going to shoot him an email and see if he is around ... he is great man."

Luke and Ed, 30, previously had plans to work together. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped them from getting together over the last two years.

Luke told Absolute Radio Country: "We were going to [write together] but the COVID thing screwed our whole plans up on that but maybe one day, hopefully one day."

Meanwhile, Ed recently revealed he's determined to find a better "balance" in his life.

The 'Perfect' hitmaker - who has Lyra, 18 months, with his wife Cherry Seaborn - is set to begin his Mathematics Tour in April, but in the long run, he wants to spend more time at home with his family.

Ed said: "I think it's about finding the balance with that - and I honestly think that this next tour that I'm going on, at the end of the tour, I can't see myself going on one of them like that again."

The pop star also revealed his ambition to become more environmentally-friendly.

He explained: "I’m trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible. I am trying to rewild as much of the UK as I can. I love my county and I love wildlife and the environment."