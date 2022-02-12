Tom Grennan wants to climb Mount Everest.

The 26-year-old singer would love to climb the world's tallest mountain, after being inspired by the Netflix documentary '14 Peaks'.

He shared: "I'd love to climb Mount Everest. I’ve been watching '14 Peaks'."

The documentary follows Nepalese mountaineer Nimsdai Purja, who managed to climb all 14 peaks of the mountain in the space of seven months.

Tom now has the urge to push himself to the limit, too.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This guy basically climbs 14 mountains in seven months. The world record for it was 16 years - and he smashes it. I want to climb Mount Everest now and I have been looking into it."

Tom is keen to test himself in 2024, admitting he has to delay his plan because of his work schedule.

The singer explained that it's become one of his big life ambitions away from his music.

He said: "Not next year because I’m too busy but the year after that I’m going to try and climb it.

"I think it takes five or six days to get to the top.

"It’s a personal goal of mine now, away from music and away from everything else."

Meanwhile, Tom previously admitted he didn't know what kind of artist he wanted to be at the start of his career.

The singer released his debut album, 'Lighting Matches', in 2018, but it wasn't until his 2021 record 'Evering Road' that he finally felt comfortable as an artist.

He explained: "I didn’t know what artist I wanted to be, I didn’t really know what music I wanted to make. I just kind of put a load of songs together and it didn’t really make sense to me.

"But thankfully it happened and it did well. Now with 'Evering Road', I feel like this is my album. This is the album I needed to make."