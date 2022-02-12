Mark Wahlberg has decided to "embrace" getting older.

The 50-year-old actor acknowledges that he's entered a new phase in his career, as he's now being cast in more mature roles, and Mark has decided to make the most of the opportunities that are now coming his way.

Mark - who stars alongside Tom Holland in the new 'Uncharted' film - told the 'Backstage' podcast: "I've embraced it.

"I was that guy and I had wonderful actors - with Denzel [Washington] and Jack Nicholson and Robert Duvall and Jimmy Caan and Dustin Hoffman and Bill Paxton - I mean, the list goes on and on and on for me, and those are guys that I looked up to and I wanted to learn from, and they knew that right away.

"So that being said, [I'm] able to now pay that forward and be in that position. I embrace getting older, I embrace playing the dad, I embrace playing the elder statesman - it's fun, and I'm lucky enough to still be able to do it, so it's a blessing."

Last year, meanwhile, Mark revealed he was planning to lose 30 pounds in the space of six weeks ahead of shooting 'Father Stu'.

The Hollywood star plays a boxer who becomes a priest in the drama movie, and he discussed his ambition to pile on the pounds for the role.

He explained: "After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I’m challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks.

"They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I’m like, 'Dude, I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight.'"