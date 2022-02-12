Nina Dobrev has provided "incredible" support to Shaun White throughout his Olympic journey.

The 35-year-old snowboarder placed fourth in his final run at the 2022 Winter Olympics and he's now looking forward to spending the rest of his life with Nina, after announcing his retirement from the sport.

Shaun shared: "Her love and support's been incredible. She's just been, every step of the way, meeting me, through training, calling me, hiding notes and things in my bag, just anything to brighten my day."

The 33-year-old actress has been working in the US while Shaun has been competing at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

But Nina has made every effort possible to show her support from thousands of miles away.

He told E! News: "She knew all of my friends and family couldn't be there and she got everyone together and made this incredible video of everyone saying how much they wish they could be there and sending their love and support.

"I've been playing that video every day while I'm here to get pumped up and feel support from back home. So that was just so wonderful. It really set the tone for the rest of the trip."

Earlier this month, Nina revealed she would be "anxiously watching" Shaun at the Winter Olympics from home.

The actress - who has recently been promoting her new movie, 'The One' - said: "We’ll be anxiously watching from home and cheering him on. I’m very, very excited for him. I can’t wait."

Nina also insisted Shaun would be making the final decision about his future.

The 'Vampire Diaries' star - who has been dating the sportsman since early 2020 - explained: "He’s the only one who could make those decisions."