Snoop Dogg's representative has branded a sexual assault lawsuit brought against him "simply meritless".

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker was accused earlier this week of forcing oral sex on an unnamed women after one of his gigs in 2013 but his team have slammed the allegations as part of a "shakedown scheme" designed to "extort" the rapper ahead of his appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show this weekend.

His representative said: "They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show."

The woman, identified in the lawsuit under the anonymous name of Jane Doe, claimed to have been a stage performer for Snoop but his representative insisted that wasn't the case.

They added: "What is clear is that this shakedown scheme is disgraceful. This attempt to use the courts to advance this scheme is shameful too, and does a disservice to real victims who deserve to be believed."

Jane Doe's lawsuit alleged she was offered a ride home from Snoop's friend Bishop Don 'Magic' Juan aka Donald Campbell after a concert in california but she fell asleep in the car and awoke to find they had arrived at Bishop's home, not her house.

The lawsuit stated: "Plaintiff was exhausted and fell asleep at [Bishop's] home."

It goes on to allege that she woke at 4am and Bishop "removed his penis from his pants and forced his penis in Plaintiff's face," and "repeatedly shoved his penis into Plaintiff's mouth."

Jane Doe also alleged Bishop "discriminated against and harassed Plaintiff because of Plaintiff's sex and gender."

The woman claimed she was given a dress and they went to Snoop's studio, but she had a stomach ache so went to the bathroom and while she was on the toilet, the 50-year-old rapper walked in "standing with his crotch in Plaintiff's face" and forced oral sex on her.

She claims shortly afterwards she was told to take a picture with Snoop and was too scared to do anything but oblige.

Jane Doe also claimed Snoop wouldn't hire her for a project because she "refused to willingly and enthusiastically give oral sex."

The woman claimed she didn’t immediately report the alleged assaults because she was “thinking about her job security if she displeased” the 'Boom' rapper as she apparently worked for various companies associated with him.