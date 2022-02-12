Katy Perry won't be able to take her Las Vegas show on the road.

The 'Roar' hitmaker is currently performing her 'Katy Perry:PLAY' residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Sin City, and she admitted the production is too ambitious to take on tour for her fans around the world.

Appearing on 'Smallzy's Celebrity Small Talk', she said: "It's really great if you want a little bit more balance in your live. The advantage, from an artistic point of view, is that you get to be on the same stage so you get to work with some unique tech and props.

"I literally couldn't put that giant toilet on any truck any in the world because there's not a big enough one that fits it. So, I'm not gonna be able to tour this particular show, ever, around the world.

"But I get to take advantage of the space and kind of think in an outside the box way, and a larger than life way - which I totally it! I love touring, but yeah, I've been around the world a few times, and I'm gonna do it again, but it's nice to do now."

The 37-year-old star joked she doesn't "remember much" of her past trips to Vegas, but she's delighted to be getting to spend some time in the city.

She added: "Well, Vegas has changed a lot since I went there in my 20s, and I don't remember much of that. There's something for everyone.

"The best restaurants in the world are there, and it seems like a lot of the best artists are all leaving their stamp there and setting up shop. It's expanding. It's a fun playground for everyone!"

And Katy admitted she loves the food in Vegas, insisting your money can go a long way.

She said: "I'm ordering up all the time! I love a good buffet! Vegas, you can spend your hard-earned money and make it really reach in a lot of ways. You can get a lot of bang for your buck!"