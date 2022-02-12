Steve-O's 'Jackass' role only happened because a "clown mutiny" cost him his job.

The 47-year-old star has recalled his time working on cruise ships when he was "killing it" and became "largely disrespectful of [his] fellow clowns", which led to them threatening to quit if he was brought back at the end of their six-month contracts.

Appearing on 'The Ariel Helwani Show', he said: "I was killing it... So I was largely disrespectful of my fellow clowns. They were appropriately offended by me.

"They said, as the end of our six month contract approached, they went to the cruise ship powers that be, and they said 'If Steve-O comes back for another contract, we all quit' - which I love to describe as a clown mutiny."

His clown boss secretly told him what the others had done, and explained while he wouldn't be bringing him back, he wanted to make sure he was prepared.

Steve-O recalled: "He explained what the clowns did. 'You're not coming back, you're out of a job. This contract ends, you're done. I just can't sit by and let them do that to you.

"I'm telling you that you don't have a job, and I'm suggesting that you reach out to your skateboard buddies to try and drum something up because this is over for you.' "

Steve-O took his advice and pitched an over the top stunt - featuring fire, 10-foot stilts, a unicyclist and more - to Jeff Tremaine, who was in charge of Big Brother magazine and later became the director of 'Jackass'.

They liked the idea, and he travelled to California to perform the stunt only to find out he was actually filming a pilot.

He added: "When I got out to California to provide that stunt for Jeff Tremaine and Big Brother magazine, that's when he told me that what they were actually shooting it for was for a pilot for MTV, which would be the pilot for Jackass.

"Had these clowns not that got me fired, I would have missed that opportunity. Had I not been a complete a****** to my fellow clowns and inspired them to get me fired, I would have been floating on a cruise ship, juggling oranges for tourists, rather than participating in the pilot for 'Jackass.' "