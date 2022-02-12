Channing Tatum was "doubly afraid" of being a single father.

The 'Dog' actor-and-director admitted he was worried he'd be unable to find a connection with his daughter Everly, eight, when he split from wife Jenna Dewan in 2018 and was also concerned about filling the gap left by the youngster's mother during his time alone with her.

He told VMAN magazine: "I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn't know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level, especially now that I'm a single dad.

"I was doubly afraid.

"Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as?"

But the 41-year-old star quickly realised he just needed to be guided by his daughter and things fell into place.

He added: "And then as that journey unfolded, I realised that all I really had to do was just go into her world and do whatever that is that she wanted to do."

Last year, Channing released his first children's book, 'The One and Only Sparkella', which was inspired by his daughter and he'll release a sequel, 'The One and Only Sparkella Makes A Plan' in May.

The 'Magic Mike' star previously explained how his bond with Everly had led to him writing the book and admitted his lead character has a lot in common with his little girl.

He said: "Just like Sparkella, Evie loves to play tricks, wear crazy outfits and be different from everyone.

"She's bold, beautiful and magical in every way. We played a lot in her room over quarantine, and it helped flesh out the story."