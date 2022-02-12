Samsung have announced a range of phones that will partly be made of fishnets.

The tech giant are running their 'Galaxy for the Planet' campaign - a five year plan to eliminate plastic packaging and stop the waste going to landfill - and hope that by repurposing some of the 64,000 tonnes of fishing nets discarded into the ocean every year they will be able to "foster more sustainable" lifestyles for their users.

In a statement, Samsung said: "In a move that combines sustainability and innovation, Samsung Electronics developed a new material that gives ocean-bound plastics new life as they’re incorporated into various Galaxy devices. Made with repurposed ocean-bound discarded fishing nets, the use of this material marks another step in our Galaxy for the Planet journey that aims to minimize our environmental footprint and help foster more sustainable lifestyles for the Galaxy community."

Samsung will reportedtly be incorporating the nylon fishing nets into their phones by turning them into polyamide resin pellets used in the production of brackets which hold the volume and power keys in place

Forrester analyst Thomas Husson admitted that while there is still "much to do" when it comes to looking after the planet, but hinted that Samsung's new approach to tackling climate change could set the tech giant apart from competitors in the mobile phone market.

He told the BBC: ""Today, most consumers have no clue how damaging it is for the planet to regularly renew their smartphone hardware. Once they realise, sustainability will become a key way to differentiate between premium smartphone brands."

Husson went on to explain that while Apple - who are thought have a 44% market share with their iPhone in the UK, versus Samsung with 33% - that the 'Galaxy for the Planet' initiative will give them a "window of opportunity" to catch up to their rival.

He explained: "Given Huawei's difficulties, Xiaomi's lack of brand credentials in Europe yet, and the fact Apple will not launch the iPhone 14 before the end of...2022, Samsung has a couple of months to establish leadership in the high-end market."