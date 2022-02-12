Denise Richards' relationship with her eldest daughter is "strained".

The 50-year-old actress is going through a "difficult" time with 17-year-old Sami Sheen,but admitted she would love for the teenager to move back in with her after she left last year to live with her dad, actor Charlie Sheen.

Appearing on SiriusXM's 'Jeff Lewis Live', Denise said: “Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her. It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.

“Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years. But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything. We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want."

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who also has Lola, 16, with Charlie, and 10-year-old adopted daughter Eloise - insisted she isn't a "strict mom" but does have "rules and boundaries".

She added: “There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen's], there’s different rules at that house and that’s okay.”

Denise confirmed Sami is "not in school" at the moment and admitted she doesn't "agree with certain things" her daughter does.

She added: “But that’s okay. We can agree to disagree."

Sami previously claimed the home she lived in with Denise and her husband Aaron Phypers was a "hell house".

In a video shared to TikTok, she wrote alongside footage of herself crying: “1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc …(sic)"

The footage then cut to the teenager smiling alongside the caption: "Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).(sic)"