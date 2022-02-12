Paris Hilton and her mom Kathy are now "closer" than ever before.

The 40-year-old star has developed a better relationship with her mom after Kathy apologised for sending her daughter to a boarding school in Utah for troubled youths.

Paris - who has previously discussed the abuse she suffered during her time at boarding school - shared: "We are just so much closer now.

"That was something that was traumatising to me, [what I] went through, and something that has been such a painful subject for us both to talk about."

Paris opened up about the abuse she suffered during her teens in her documentary, 'This Is Paris'.

And she admits that Kathy's apology has transformed their relationship.

She told the 'Tamron Hall Show': "I'm just grateful to have been able to finally speak to her about it and have her watch my documentary and understand what I went through, and just to hear her say sorry for the first time meant the world to me because it's something I've been waiting for for a very long time."

In her documentary, Paris described her boarding school as the "worst of the worst".

The TV star recalled: "You're sitting on a chair, staring at the wall all day long, getting yelled at or hit. I felt like a lot of the people who worked there got off on torturing children."

However, the school changed ownership in the year 2000 and it's reiterated its commitment to providing "high-quality care" to children.

In a statement, the school told People: "[We] cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to that time. We are committed to providing high-quality care to youth with special, and often complex, emotional, behavioural and psychiatric needs."