Nina Dobrev hailed Shaun White as the "greatest boyfriend of all time" following his retirement from competitive snowboarding.

The 33-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to lavish praise on Shaun, after he ended his career with a fourth-place finish at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Alongside a series of throwback images, Nina wrote: "I couldn't be more proud. Of everything you have accomplished over the last 20 years as a competitor and the man you have become. You are one of a kind."

The 'Vampire Diaries' star also claimed that the Winter Olympics mark the "beginning" of a new chapter for Shaun.

She added: "Today we are celebrating you. Your hard work. Your passion. Your determination. Your talent. Your fearlessness. Your courage. Your soul. Your heart. YOUR LEGACY. (sic)"

Shaun, 35, recently announced his intention to retire, and Nina hailed him as the "G.O.A.T. of snowboarding".

Her Instagram post continued: "Not to mention you are also the G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time [winking emoji] @shaunwhite (sic)"

Nina has been working in the US while Shaun has been competing at the Winter Olympics in China.

But over recent weeks, she's been making every effort possible to support her boyfriend from thousands of miles away.

Shaun said earlier this month: "She knew all of my friends and family couldn't be there and she got everyone together and made this incredible video of everyone saying how much they wish they could be there and sending their love and support.

"I've been playing that video every day while I'm here to get pumped up and feel support from back home. So that was just so wonderful. It really set the tone for the rest of the trip."