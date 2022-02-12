Wendy Williams is feeling "fine" and "is of sound mind" amid her ongoing feud with Wells Fargo.

The 57-year-old star recently had her assets frozen by the bank, prompting Wendy to file for a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo - but her lawyer has now insisted she's fine and in a good state of mind.

LaShawn Thomas told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being."

LaShawn subsequently explained why Wendy is locked in a legal battle with the bank.

The lawyer said: "Wendy had to unfortunately bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honour her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy's behalf.

"Wendy further believes that all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend."

Wendy recently asked a judge to order Wells Fargo to "reopen any frozen accounts or assets" and give her "access to any and all accompanying statements".

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, has filed a letter that insists it's "open to arranging with [Williams'] counsel to release funds directly to the creditors to pay outstanding amounts that have been historically and regularly paid from the accounts in question, such as employee salaries, utilities and the like".

The legal battle erupted after Wells Fargo suggested Wendy is "the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation".

In response, Wendy's attorney said: "Wells Fargo has chosen to believe the allegations of a former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy's financial affairs."

The TV star has been absent from her talk show over recent months, as she's been dealing with complications from Graves’ disease, but her lawyer has insisted she's "of sound mind".

A statement explained: "During this hiatus from the show, Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns.

"Wendy wants you to know she is fine; she is of sound mind."