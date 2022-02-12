Mary J. Blige "loves" being the only female performer at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 51-year-old singer is set to perform alongside Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and Mary can't wait to take to the stage in front of a huge TV audience.

Asked how she feels about being the only female in the line-up, Mary replied: "I love it."

Mary has worked with some of the world's biggest stars during her career and she's always felt "respected by [her] male peers".

Speaking to People, she added: "I've never had a problem with any of my male peers. And I actually have a lot of male fans too."

Mary is a particularly big fan of Dr Dre, describing him as "one of the most important people in hip-hop".

Looking forward to the halftime show, Mary said: "To actually have Dr. Dre reach out and ask was just huge, because Dr. Dre is one of the most important people in hip-hop, and as a producer, as a writer, as a rapper. He's just the one, you know?"

Mary recently insisted she doesn't mind not getting paid for the halftime show.

None of the big-name artists receive a fee for the prestigious gig - but Mary doesn't care, as she sees it as "the opportunity of a lifetime".

The 'Family Affair' hitmaker said: "I mean, listen, you’re going to be paid for the rest of your life off of this. People are going to be knocking at your door,

"They don’t have to pay me … but if they were paying, it’d be a lot of money.

"But I’m good …This is the opportunity of a lifetime."