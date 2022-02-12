Anna Chlumsky hopes her daughters are "grown up" before they consider following in her footsteps.

The 41-year-old actress found fame during her childhood, but she wants her daughters - Penelope, eight, and Clara, five - to reach the age of 18 before they start acting.

Asked if she would let them work in the business, Anna replied: "The simplest way of saying that is ‘wait till you’re 18'. Enjoy doing school plays and shooting hoops and playing. That’s what that time is for. You want to be grown up when you enter business."

Anna struggled to deal with stardom as a child.

The actress also admits she's always had a mistrust of the internet, and websites like Facebook.

She told The Independent: "I’ve always found a great deal of safety in protecting my privacy.

"I’m feeling validated these days because everyone knows Facebook sucks."

Anna played the part of Vada Sultenfuss in 1991's 'My Girl'.

But the actress recently admitted she's sick of talking about her role in the coming-of-age drama.

Asked if she ever gets tired of discussing the movie, Anna said: "Yes. Unequivocally.

"You ever get sick of talking about that recital you did when you were 10? … Even though it’s been 30 years, people still want to be like, ‘Oh no, but I still own you.’ It’s really strange."

Anna decided to take a break from acting for a number of years, but she returned to the business after being recognised by a fortune teller.

Anna explained: "She’s like, ‘Are you the girl from 'My Girl'?' I’m like, God dammit. Today? And then she’s, ‘Wait. You’re not done. You want to keep doing it!' It was $40 for a ten-minute palm reading. And you’re not on a big salary at that point.

"I needed my money … It just goes to show you how desperate I am for answers, that I would pay $40 for ten minutes on my lunch break."