Rihanna doesn't care about "feeling a little chubby" while pregnant.

The 33-year-old singer is currently expecting her first child with ASAP Rocky and revealed she is enjoying experimenting with her pregnancy style.

Speaking at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles, she told PEOPLE: "I’m enjoying having not to worry about covering up my tummy. I like it. I'm enjoying it.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

Cosmetics and fashion mogul Rihanna also explained that make-up has helped her to feel more confident during her pregnancy.

She said: "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform.

"You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good. I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b****."

Rihanna and ASAP, 33, revealed her pregnancy last month and insiders said Rihanna "is loving all the changes to her body".

A source said: "Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. Rihanna is loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."