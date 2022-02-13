Alyssa Milano is "grateful" for her career as a child star.

The 49-year-old actress - who first rose to fame as Samantha Micelli in classic sitcom 'Who's The Boss?' for its entire run from 1984 to 1992 - was just 11 years old when she was cast in the show, and she's glad she grew up in the spotlight.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine for the publication's '25 Things You Don't Know About Me' feature, she said: "I'm so grateful that I was a child star, which has provided for my family.

"It's not without its challenges, but I don't think that's unique to child stardom."

She was already used to performing, having taken on her first job one the 'Annie' national tour aged just seven.

Meanwhile, Alyssa is "flattered" that people still remember her first TV role so fondly, while she insisted her late co-star Katherine Helmond - who played Mona Robinson - was the true "boss".

She added: "Katherine Helmond was the clear boss on 'Whos The Boss?' And yes, everyone asks!

"I'm flattered that the show still carries a fond place in people's hearts."

The 'Charmed' star described her husband David Bugliari as her "best friend", but revealed she also has other close pals she turns to.

She said: "My husband, David Mugliari, is my best friend, but I also have a lifelong best friend, a man by the name of Alaa Khaled.

"I also have a mommy best friend, Danielle. And my brother and sister-in-law, and my cousin and his wife."

Alyssa and David have kids Elizabella, seven, and Milo, 10, together, and she revealed the key piece of advice she passes on.

She added: "My advice as a mom is, you get out of it what you put into it."