Sam Fender and Raye are dating.

The 27-year-old musician and the 24-year-old singer / songwriter have reportedly been on a string of dates and are smitten with each other.

A source told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column: "Sam and Raye met each other on the music scene and get on really well.

“It’s very early days but they’ve spent a lot of time together over the past few weeks and have been on a string of low-key, secret dates.

“They really respect each other and have loads in common.”

The pair were also seen cuddling up together backstage at last week's BRIT awards.

Meanwhile, Raye previously opened up about how her love life inspires her music.

She explained: "I can’t half love someone — I can’t lie.

"When I’m singing those lyrics, I need you to hear them and I need you to feel the pain that I’ve been through and that we’ve all probably been through.

"I wear my heart on my sleeve."

She was linked to Drake in 2018 after the pair bonded over her music.

A source said at the time: "Raye is a massive fan of Drake’s work and reached out on Twitter to send him one of her songs.

“He was clearly impressed by her songwriting talents and when they met to record, it quickly became obvious it wasn’t just her music he was interested in.

“It’s early days but the pair have already been out on a string of dates."