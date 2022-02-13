Jo Wood says moving to the country has lessened the pressure she feels to have Botox.

The 66-year-old ex-wife of Rolling Stone star Ronnie Wood admitted that since she now leads a quieter life away from showbiz bashes, she doesn't feel the need for cosmetic procedures.

She told The Mail On Sunday's Talk of the Town column: "It doesn't seem as important as when I was in London and going to events all the time."

However, she hasn't ruled out all work entirely, adding: "I need to go and have my little dark marks taken off my face."

Meanwhile, Jo previously revealed she was left unable to smile for "six weeks" following a course of Botox injections.

She said: "I had it injected around my eyes 12 or 14 years ago. I then went out clubbing, jumping around to the music, and the next day my face had dropped down one side and I couldn't smile for six weeks. That really put me off.

"Women are using it when they're far too young - I don't think it should be used at all, really. If women put it in their faces at a young age what's going to happen to their faces when they get older? I know so many people who have had Botox or fillers, and I don't think it's a good idea for young girls to mess with themselves."

Jo now aims to stay looking youthful through a combination of exercise and an organic diet but she wasn't always so careful about what she put into her body and had a huge appetite for McDonald's burgers.

She said: "For me, definitely, health awareness grows with maturity.

"My grandkids know never to ask for anything un-organic in my house - Granny only has organic chocolate.

"I was so obsessed with organic food that Keith [Richards] said to me one day, 'The trouble with you, Jo, is that you are addicted to it. Men are a pain but he did say it with a twinkle.

"But once I started on my organic journey the Stones were quite receptive to it. I'm pretty sure that Mick [Jagger] and Charlie [Watts] are still that way. I know Keith is because his wife Patti cooks for him - and she's right there with me on it!

"I had bad eating habits at one time - I used to love a McDonald's but I haven't had a McDonald's since about 1991."