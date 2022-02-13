Ed Westwick is dating British Bollywood actress Amy Jackson.

The 34-year-old 'Gossip Girl' actor - who split from model Tamara Francesconi in September after two years of dating - first met Amy, 30, at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival in December and the pair have been together ever since.

A source told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column: "Ed and Amy are a really good match. They hit it off straight away.

“Both like to have fun and are career-driven. They’re enjoying getting to know each other for now.”

Amy was previously engaged to hotelier George Panayiotou, with who she has a young son.

However, the pair ended their relationship last summer.

It was reported last year that Tamara pulled the plug on the romance with Ed.

Although she did not speak out directly, Tamara hinted things weren't all going smoothly for her with a cryptic Instagram post before the split was revealed.

She shared a video of Oprah Winfrey, in which the media mogul said: "When people show you who they really are, why don't you believe them?

"Why must you be shown 29 times before you can see who they really are. Why can't you get it the first time when people show you who they are? Believe them the first time."

Meanwhile, Ed admitted he had suffered "a little bit of depression" during the coronavirus pandemic as restrictions limiting social contact took their toll on his mental health.

Asked if he found lockdown a struggle, he said: “Definitely. I’ve been one of the fortunate ones, because I’ve been able to travel a bit through the States for different work appointments and stuff like that.

“But I think it’s the idea that you can’t do things that really messes with you.

“You feel like you’re in prison a little bit. So yeah, a little bit of depression has kicked in at times.

“I’m one of the lucky ones though, I can’t imagine how it has been for certain people. It’s just a dreadful time.”