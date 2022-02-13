Kodak Black was among four people shot outside of a Justin Bieber afterparty in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old rapper - whose real name is Bill Kapri - was reportedly among those shot in the incident which took place in the early hours of Saturday (12.02.22) morning.

Video footage shows Kodak posing for pictures outside the Nice Guy restaurant as he left the event when a fight broke out.

Shots were then heard, sending people at the scene running for cover.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department said that the victims were men aged 19, 20, 22 and 60 and that an investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Two of the injured were taken to hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, while the other two victims made their own way to hospital for treatment. All four are said to be in a stable condition.

John Terzian, the owner of the Nice Guy restaurant, told NBC News that Bieber was hosting an afterparty inside the restaurant on the night of the shooting ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday (13.02.22).

The event came after Justin held a private concert at the Pacific Design Centre in LA as part of a Super Bowl-week party dubbed as the 'Homecoming Weekend'.

The 'Yummy' hitmaker performed in front of a crowd of around 1,500 people - which included celebrities such as Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan and Logan Paul.

According to The Hollywood Reporter - Justin and his wife Hailey, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire were among the stars seen arriving at the afterparty.