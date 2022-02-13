Jennifer Lopez received an early Valentine's Day present from Ben Affleck.

The 'Marry Me' star revealed in a newsletter that her boyfriend had created a personalised music video to her song 'On My Way' from the new film as an early present for the romantic holiday on Monday (14.02.22).

The four-minute clip features shots of JLo and Ben from their first relationship between 2002 and 2004 woven into the music video.

Jennifer, 52, explained in her On The JLo newsletter: "Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that's when it's real, it actually can last forever.

"This seriously melted my heart."

The star told her fans that the clip is "very special and personal" and she would typically only have shared it with her "inner circle".

Jennifer and Ben reignited their romance last year after being engaged during the early 2000s and cancelling their planned 2003 wedding just four days before the ceremony due to "excessive media attention".

Lopez previously hinted that she and Ben would be attending Sunday's (13.02.22) Super Bowl in Los Angeles to kick off their Valentine's celebrations.

She said last month: "I think we might go to the game. Just the two of us."

Jennifer added that she and Affleck "have plans" together and revealed that she had "a surprise" up her sleeve for her partner.

She exclaimed: "I think we'll surprise each other with something, for sure. But, you know, I'm not gonna share it with you right now!"

Jennifer recently suggested that nobody was "more surprised" that she and Ben rekindled their romance than the pair themselves.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: "I don't think anybody was more surprised than us.

"No, you never could imagine something like that could happen. It's a beautiful thing."