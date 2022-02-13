Kanye West has crossed Pete Davidson out of an Instagram photo as he continues his feud with Kid Cudi.

The 44-year-old rapper is embroiled in a war of words with the 'Day 'n' Nite' hitmaker over his friendship with Pete - who is now dating Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Alongside an image of himself of Cudi with Davidson and Timothee Chalamet from 2019 with a red cross across the 'Saturday Night Live' star's face, Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye last year - wrote: "I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER (sic)."

Kanye also posted a meme pitting himself against Pete in a parody of the film 'Captain America: Civil War'. He is joined on one side by his new girlfriend Julia Fox and fellow rappers Travis Scott, Drake and Future.

On the other side are Pete, Kim, Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.

Kanye's dispute with Cudi stemmed from a since-deleted Instagram post on Saturday (12.02.22) where he confirmed that his fellow rapper would no longer be collaborating with him on the forthcoming album 'Donda 2'.

West wrote: "Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on 'Donda (2)' because he's friends with you know who."

In a reference to Billie Eilish's comments about Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy last year, the star added: "We all speak in Billie language now."

Cudi then branded Kanye as a "dinosaur" and suggested that he was telling lies about their feud.

The 38-year-old star commented: "Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f***in dinosaur hahaha. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE. (sic)"