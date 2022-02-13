Ashley Roberts feels more connected to her body than ever since turning 40.

The Pussycat Dolls celebrated her milestone birthday last September and is determined not to stop being showing her sexy side as she grows older.

Ashley told The Sun newspaper: "As you get older you start giving less f****. You are more connected to yourself and wiser.

"I feel excited about the years to come because I feel better than how I felt in my twenties. Part of how I express my femininity is feeling sexy.

"It makes me sad to think about women not allowing themselves to feel that as we continue on.

"I'm like, 'Let's get our sassy, fierce, feminine sides out there.' Let's embrace the part of ourselves. It doesn't stop with age, right? I mean, we've all seen Jennifer Lopez at 52."

Ashley is set to host the new TV series 'The Real Dirty Dancing' and she says it brought back memories of watching the classic 1987 film as a child.

She said: "The show will be really fun to watch and it definitely captures the nostalgia for the film. I remember watching 'Dirty Dancing' over and over when I was a kid.

"And when we were filming I walked on set and was like, ‘God, we’re in Dirty Dancing’.

"It felt like my little self’s dreams come true. When I was younger I was obsessed with the film. I loved it so much because of growing up dancing, the story — and Patrick Swayze.

“Even watching it now, because I rewatched it before we shot the show, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so good’. I didn’t realise quite how fit Patrick was because I was so young, but now I think, ‘God, he was ripped.'

“The movie for me was about seeing that dancing. It was inspiring. I just loved dancing, so for me it was that grace — people acting and dancing. I was always drawn to that but 'Dirty Dancing' was just special.”