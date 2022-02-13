Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are looking at getting married in Paris.

The 38-year-old WWE star is set to tie the knot with the 'Dancing With The Stars' professional and has revealed that the French capital has emerged as a possible venue as it will enable his parents to attend the ceremony.

Nikki told PEOPLE: "We feel like it's the easiest to get his parents there. We're figuring out dates, so we'll see, but we're thinking that Paris would be the perfect place."

The 'Total Bellas' star admits that she would "love" to have her nuptials in the next few months but says that Artem's recent battle with pneumonia means that there are "complications" at the moment.

Nikki - who shares son Matteo, 18 months, with Artem - also promised that her wedding day will be a huge event.

She said: "I always go big. The people attending might be small but it will still be big."

Her twin sister Brie Bella added: "Nikki always goes big."

Artem, 39, revealed earlier this month that he was on the road to recovery after being forced to take a break from the 'Dancing With The Stars' live tour due to his health problems.

He posted on social media: "Hi everyone, just wanted to give you a little update on my wellbeing.

"So, I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is, of course, number two.

"Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs. So that's where I'm at. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy."