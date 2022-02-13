Issa Rae has become the first person to receive the key to the city of Inglewood.

The 37-year-old actress made history by becoming the first person to receive the honour in the Californian city's 114-year history and was presented with the key by mayor James T. Butts at the Taste of Inglewood festival on Saturday (12.02.22).

The ceremony took place just yards away from the SoFi Stadium - where the Super Bowl will take place on Sunday (13.02.22) - and comes after Issa's character in her show 'Insecure' was bestowed with the same honour.

In a speech, Issa said: "I'm a little emotional, I'm trying to be a thug right now. The mayor really flabbergasted me in that this is the first key in 114 years. It's a huge honour and I just want to thank you all so much for your support.

"Thank you to the mayor, thank you the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us showcase this city that I love so much."

Issa also paid tribute to her relatives who have spent their lives living in the city as well as colleagues at her Hoorae Media production company.

She said: "I have to give love to my grandparents who have lived here, who have lived in Briarwood for a long time and who established my first point of view of Inglewood and love the city themselves; my mom and my sister who live here actively.

"And just for being here, I have to give a shout-out to my collaborators and my company members at Hoorae who have come out here to support me.

"But I'm truly honoured to receive this. I will always put on for my city. Inglewood, south LA, stand up."