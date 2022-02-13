Matt LeBlanc has split up from his girlfriend Aurora Mulligan.

The 'Friends' actor and the 36-year-old TV producer are said to have called it quits after almost six years together, with an insider suggesting that the pair had decided to strike a "clean break".

The pair met after Matt began presenting the British motoring programme 'Top Gear' in 2016 and subsequently became a couple after working together on the series.

The 54-year-old star left the show in 2019 and moved to Los Angeles and the pair's work commitments are said to have taken a toll on the relationship.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Matt and Aurora's relationship has run its course. It's all over.

"It's a huge shame and Matt has taken the news particularly hard, as anyone would.

"He and Aurora fell for each other on 'Top Gear' and although there was a pretty big age gap they were a really great match.

"But when he announced he was leaving 'Top Gear' and took on other work, it was hard for them. He's mainly based out of LA and was travelling a lot while Aurora was working in the UK."

Matt is most famous for his role as Joey Tribbiani in the iconic sitcom 'Friends' but previously revealed that he wouldn't want to reprise the role as he feels he is too old for it.

He said: "I don't think anybody wants to see Joey at his colonoscopy!"

Matt can understand why fans of the show - which aired from 1994 to 2004 - are desperate for it to return but he feels that the humour belonged to a particular period in the characters' lives.

He shared: "I understand that people really want to see that reunion. But that show was about a finite period in these six characters lives, between 20 and 30."