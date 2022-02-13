YouTube is set to launch more creator tools in an apparent bid to compete with TikTok and Instagram.

The video-sharing site - which was launched back in 2005 and is home to more than 37 million creators worldwide - announced in a blog post that they will "continue to invest" in their YouTube Shorts - which are an apparent rival to TikTok's short video format - and that users will "see progress" in their Live feature throughout 2022 as well as the video on demand feature.

In the blog post, Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan writes: "We’ll continue to invest across our multiple formats: Shorts, Live, and video on demand (VOD). Short-form content is incredibly popular - YouTube Shorts. ators and artists of all stripes - from Jake Fellman and Lisa Nguyen to BTS and Marina Sena - have seen the power of Shorts to connect with fans around the world with astonishing speed and scope. In 2022, we’ll continue to improve the product and make it easier to create videos. "

He then went on to claim that YouTube Lives is another are of focus, noting that the viewing of the streaming feature has "more than tripled" over the last couple of years and that "collaborative live streaming" is on its way.

He added: "Live is another area that will see progress this year to build on our momentum — daily live watch time more than tripled between January 2020 and December 2021. We’ll introduce collaborative livestreaming, which (you guessed it!) allows creators to go live together and create even more interactive streams for their audiences."

No specific date was given as when the "progress" will take place, but Mohan signed off the blog post by claiming that it will be an "exciting" new beginning for the video site this year..

He concluded: "With so much to come in 2022, here’s to another exciting beginning!"