Lady Gaga praised the "incredible" Super Bowl halftime show and described it as a "bomb of radical love".

The 'House of Gucci' actress - who provided the entertainment during the NFL's showpiece game in 2017 - was among the millions blown away by the set from Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg, who were joined on stage at the SoFi Stadium in California on Sunday (13.02.22) by surprise guest 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak on drums.

Gaga tweeted afterwards: "THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That's what it's all about!!(sic)"

Missy Elliott singled out Mary for special praise.

She wrote: #MaryJBlige been LEGENDARY and WILL FOREVER BE! this is what LONGEVITY look like #SuperBowl (sic)"

Her sentiment was echoed by 'Scandal' star Kerry Washington.

She tweeted: "Mary J Blige. That's it. That's the tweet. Bowing down."

However, Halsey was more impressed by Dre.

She posted: "We owe dr dre everything.(sic)"

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson singled out his favourite performer too.

He simply tweeted: "Kendrick!!!"

Comedian Aisha Taylor praised Eminem for defying the NFL and taking a knee during the performance.

She shared a news article on the subject and wrote: "Calling attention to injustice is ALWAYS appropriate."

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James - who was at the game cheering the Los Angeles Rams to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals - hailed the performance as the "greatest halftime show" he'd ever seen.

He excitedly tweeted: "OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!(sic)"

And responding to a high school basketball coach calling the show "Black history", he replied: "FACTS!!!! Like my wife would say "PERIOD'.(sic)"

Fellow basketball star James Harden also tweeted: "Best halftime show ever!"

NFL commentator Tedy Bruschi - a three-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots - suggested the players were missing out.

He tweeted: "If I were in the locker room I'd seriously consider coming out for this halftime show. [fire emojis] (sic)"