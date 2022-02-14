Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, in a new commercial which aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday (13.02.22).

The 39-year-old model celebrated her home city of Los Angeles in the advertisement, which saw her park her car next to a mural of the late basketball legend and their daughter Gianna - who died together in a helicopter crash in January 2020 - before clips rolled of her spouse in action for the LA Lakers and picking up an Oscar in 2018 for Best Animated Short Film, as well as footage of the Los Angeles Dodgers winning the world series in 2020.

As the clips aired, Vanessa - who also has Natalia, 19, Bianka, five, and two-year-old Capri - said: "This is Los Angeles. The city of angels. Where iconic teams, where iconic moments and where icons have etched their place in the storybook of history. Where nothing is impossible without a lot of hard work and a little imagination.

"This is Los Angeles."

The advert celebrated the fact the Super Bowl was taking place in Los Angeles and a full version of the commercial also featured the likes of Snoop Dogg, George Lopez, Drew Barrymore, Dany Trejo, Tyra Banks, Lauren London, Montell Jordan, Shaquille O'Neil, Ice Cube, Jhené Aiko, and Big Boy paying tribute to the city, while a band plays Dr. Dre and 2Pac's song 'California'.

Last week, Vanessa had treated fans to a sneak peek at the ad when she shared some photos from the set but admitted she was unable to look at the mural - which featured Kobe in his Lakers jersey kissing a younger Gianna, who is wearing a purple bow in her hair - until filming had wrapped because she knew it would make her emotional.

She wrote: “A special collaboration with @NFL for #SBLVI to show off the city of angels #ThisIsLA debuts Super Bowl Sunday on @NFLGameDay Morning at 9am ET on @NFLNetwork #CaliGirl #QueenMamba #Mambacita #MambaForever.(sic)"

She added in a second post: “I couldn’t look at the mural next to me until we wrapped. This city is special to me for so many reasons. It’s an honor to be a part of #ThisIsLA (sic)"