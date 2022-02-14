50 Cent made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performing 'In Da Club' upside down.

The 46-year-old superstar joined fellow hip-hop superstars, Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, at the NFL showpiece at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday (13.02.22) and took viewers back to 2003 with a rendition of his mega-hit during the legendary halftime slot.

The 'Candy Shop' hitmaker was suspended by his feet from the ceiling of a trailer in homage to the music video for 'In Da Club' and was joined by a group of backing dancers for the bonus performance.

Before 50 took to the stage for the meme-inspiring appearance, Dre and Snoop opened the show with 'Still Dre' and 'California Love'.

Despite reports that the NFL had asked performers to not make the sporting spectacle political, which was later denied by a spokesperson, Eminem took the knee at the end of his performance of 'Lose Yourself'.

The 49-year-old star made the symbolic gesture in solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the players who kneel before the national anthem at games to protest issues of racial inequality and police brutality in the United States.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told USA TODAY "we were aware that Eminem was going to do that".

Eminem was also joined for the performance by Silk Sonic's Anderson .Paak, who played the drums for 'Lose Yourself'.

Kendrick Lamar performed his 2015 song 'Alright', which became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.

And it didn't go unnoticed that the lyric "po-po," slang for police, was left out.

Music legend Mary J. brought the party to the SoFi Stadium, dazzling the crowd and viewers at home in a sparkly jumpsuit made with 10,000 Swarovski crystals.

The 51-year-old R B icon gave a show-stopping performance of 2001's 'Family Affair' and 'No More Drama'.

The stars came out in force to witness the Los Angeles Rams claim a late win over the Cincinnati Bengals, with a final score of 23-20.

A-list guests included Prince Harry, Kanye West, Beyonce, and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.