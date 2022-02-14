The Competitions and Markets Authority are to "closely monitor" Google's Sandbox privacy plan.

The UK-based CMA had begun an investigation into the search engine's web browser Google Chrome after concerns were raised over its Privacy Sandbox proposals to remove third-party cookies from its Chrome browser and the organisation began an investigation over the potential competition issues surrounding digitial advertising and have now announced it would be keeping a close eye on Google.

In a statement, the CMA’s chief executive, Andrea Coscelli, said: "Our intervention in this case demonstrates our commitment to protecting competition in digital markets and our global role in shaping the behaviour of world-leading tech firms. The commitments we have obtained from Google will promote competition, help to protect the ability of online publishers to raise money through advertising and safeguard users’ privacy.

"While this is an important step, we are under no illusions that our work is done. We now move into a new phase where we will keep a close eye on Google as it continues to develop these proposals."

The CMA have given Google the green light to continue with their Sandbox privacy plan, but with a set of legally binding rules to adhere to.

As announced on the UK Gov website: CMA oversight of the design of tests of replacements to third-party cookies and other Privacy Sandbox proposals

A standstill period of at least 60 days before Google proceeds to withdraw third-party cookies, during which the CMA and Google will work to resolve any remaining competition concerns

A mechanism for Google to resolve concerns raised by the CMA without delay."