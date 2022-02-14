Kanye West made a cameo in McDonald’s Super Bowl 2022 commercial.

The ‘Gold Digga’ rapper - who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 - appeared in the fast food brand’s ad that aired during the biggest night in the NFL calendar.

In the advert - which featured during the Los Angeles Rams victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with a score of 23 to 20 after a late touchdown - showed the 44-year-old hip-hop artist pull up to the McDonald’s drive thru in a Sherp ATV, sticking his head out of the front to make his order.

Ye - like everyone else in the ad - faces indecision about what to order, asking, “Can I get uhhhhhh,” pausing as he tries to decipher what he wants to eat.

The Grammy winner is not the only person paralyzed by indecision as everyone else featured in the ad is unsure about what they want, including NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, the top FIFA streamer on Twitch, Edwin Castro and the McDonald’s character Grimace, who features the voice talents of Ryan Reynolds.

The food outlet was one of many ads at the 56th annual biggest night in American football to be powered by stars, such as car manufacturer Nissan, who produced a mini-action movie which featured a cast of Brie Larson, Catherine O’Hara, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista, and Eugene Levy, who also featured in the ad, jumped at the chance to be “an action hero”.

He told the Hollywood Reporter said: “It’s not often something like this gets presented to you, where you have a body of work that you’re known for, but they’re actually trying to make you into something you never thought you would be, which is an action hero.”

The 75-year-old funnyman believes that “a lot credit” for the tousled makeover he gets in the clip the same hairstylist he worked with on ‘Schitt’s Creek, Ana Sorys.

Eugene continued: “That premise alone was unbelievably exciting. A lot of credit goes to our hairstylist, Ana Sorys, who worked on Schitt’s Creek for a number of years with us. It was her vision for this look, and it was a complicated idea that had to be executed beautifully or I don’t think it would’ve worked. It was executed beautifully on all fronts.”