Apple have begun to take legal steps to tackle stalking incidents related to their AirTag.

The AirTag device - which works via Bluetooth and iCloud to send the location of one Apple device to another via the FindMy app, designed to help users find their lost or stolen gadgets - had faced criticism following reports of stalking incidents and have announced that they are now "working with law enforcement" to deal with the complaints.

In a statement, Apple said: "We have been actively working with law enforcement on all AirTag-related requests we’ve received. Based on our knowledge and on discussions with law enforcement, incidents of AirTag misuse are rare; however, each instance is one too many."

The company went on to explain that each device has a unique serial number, which they can report to police to help tackle any incidents.

The statement continued: "Every AirTag has a unique serial number, and paired AirTags are associated with an Apple ID. Apple can provide the paired account details in response to a subpoena or valid request from law enforcement. We have successfully partnered with them on cases where information we provided has been used to trace an AirTag back to the perpetrator, who was then apprehended and charged."

In order to combat the issue further, Apple have also announced that the next software update for the AirTag will feature an on-screen message which will "clearly state" that the AirTag is meant to track your own belongings and that using it to track people without consent is a crime."