Lindsay Lohan poked fun at herself during a 30-second Super Bowl advert.

The 35-year-old actress returned to TV screens during the Super Bowl broadcast, when she appeared in a commercial for Planet Fitness that joked about her party-loving lifestyle of the past.

During the ad, a group of gym-goers ask: "What's gotten into Lindsay?"

Then, it's claimed that the 'Mean Girls' star has "never been sharp", as she's seen beating basketball legend Dennis Rodman at a game of 'Jeopardy!'.

Lindsay is also seen getting a regular night of sleep, which prompts a group of paparazzi to burst into tears, and is then seen turning her "DUIs to DIYs".

However, it subsequently becomes clear that Lindsay - whose career was overshadowed by personal struggles and legal troubles for a number of years - has managed to transform herself by going to the gym.

William Shatner - who played Captain James T. Kirk in the 'Star Trek' franchise - says: "Maybe it's not what's gotten into Lindsay - but what Lindsay has gotten into."

Elsewhere, a star-studded list of celebrities featured in a new advert for Uber Eats.

Gwyneth Paltrow made fun of her Goop brand during the Super Bowl ad, as she took a bite out of one of her scented candles.

The Hollywood star received a This Tastes Like My Vagina candle as part of her Uber Eats order.

As she nibbled on the wax, she said: "This candle tastes funny. Not bad, but funny."

The advert also featured Jennifer Coolidge, who asked herself whether she could eat aluminium foil after it was delivered to her house.

She says: "Because it was delivered by Uber Eats, does that mean I can eat it?"

Later, comedy star Trevor Noah is seen trying to eat a light bulb.

He says: "Thanks to Uber Eats, we don't know even know what food is anymore!"