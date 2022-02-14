Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend on the pitch after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday (13.02.22).

The Los Angeles Rams safety pulled out a ring and got down on one knee to pop the question to Dani Johnson in the SoFi stadium in California after helping his team to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dani, who was wearing bright blue trousers in honour of the 24-year-old sportsman's team, was stunned by the proposal but put out her hand and tearfully accepted, and the pair embraced as watching fans cheered.

ESPN shared footage of the proposal on Twitter and wrote: "Two rings in one night [ring emojis] Congrats to @trapp07(sic)"

The Rams also shared a clip on their social media accounts, which was captioned: "MORE THAN ONE RING TONIGHT! CONGRATS, @taylorrapp!!!(sic)"

Taylor previously described Dani has the "love of [his] life" and his "best friend".

In a gushing post to mark her birthday last March, he wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to the love of my life, the one person who holds me accountable and makes sure I stay true to myself no matter what.

"If everyone had just a fraction of your kind, compassionate, and loving heart, this world would be a much better place. You make me a better person every single day. Thank you for being my best friend and such a great partner to do life with [white heart emoji](sic)."

And in December, Dani marked her now-fiance's birthday with an Instagram post of her own.

She shared a series of photos from a Rams game, including one of her holding a football in the stands and another of Taylor in mid-air catching a ball on the field.

She wrote: "24 turns 24!! Nothin like a game ending pick to start off a great birthday!! @taylorrapp (sic)"