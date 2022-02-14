Julia Fox has liked a post from Kim Kardashian and removed all traces of Kanye West from her Instagram account.

The 'Uncut Gems' actress has fuelled speculation her whirlwind romance with the 44-year-old rapper - who she hasn't been seen with in days - has come to an end thanks to her social media activity on Sunday (13.02.22).

The 32-year-old star hit like on a post from Kim, who had shared a picture of herself in a jumpsuit and Balenciaga shades, shortly after Kanye had taken to his own Instagram account to lament not being at the Super Bowl with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and their four children.

Kanye had written: "I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W (sic)"

It is unclear when Julia deleted Kanye from her Instagram posts, but she is also not following him on the platform.

A few days ago, it was reported the pair's romance had "cooled off" because they live so far away from one another.

A source said: "Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard.

"They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It's fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though."