President Joe Biden has invited the Los Angeles Rams to the White House following their Super Bowl victory.

The Californian side beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the NFL showpiece game on Sunday (13.02.22) and the US leader is looking forward to celebrating with them.

Tagging Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff into a post, the president wrote on Twitter:

"Congrats to the @RamsNFL on your Super Bowl victory — I look forward to having you at the White House. What do you say, @SecondGentleman?(sic)"

Douglas replied: "I’ll see you there, @POTUS."

The lawyer, who studied in Los Angeles, had earlier praised the team on their win.

He wrote: "What a great end to a fantastic Super Bowl. Congratulations to my hometown LA @RamsNFL!"

The Rams were delighted with the invite.

An excited post on their official Twitter account replied to the president and said: "TELL US WHEN AND WE’RE THERE!(sic)"

The president and the Second Gentleman weren't the only people to use their social media account to congratulate the team on their win.

Alongside heart and football emojis, Paris Hilton tweeted: "LA, baby!! Yasssss (sic)"

Actress-and-director Elizabeth Banks shared a photo showing she was at the game and wrote: "Congrats on an amazing season! @RamsNFL and thanks for awesome game #SBLVI (sic)"

'Lost' actor Daniel Dae Kim was also at the SoFi Stadium in California and shared a selfie along with the caption: "CHAMPIONS!!!(sic)"

Maria Shriver took the time to praise the performance of the Bengals as well as congratulating the Rams.

She wrote: "Bravo LA @RamsNFL! Great game Cincinnati. What a Super Bowl. Big night for the City of Angels. #SuperBowl (sic)"

Nick Jonas - who made a cameo in Toyota's Super Bowl commercial, which featured Tommy Lee Jones, Leslie Jones, and Rashida Jones - tweeted: "Hope you all enjoyed the super bowl! Congrats @RamsNFL.

"So fun to be a part of a super bowl commercial 2 years in a row! .. See you again next year?

"Thank you to the Joneses and @Toyota!"