Drew Barrymore thinks it "takes a lot of courage" to live "normally" again.

The 46-year-old actress admitted she is still nervous to go out amidst the coronavirus pandemic and suggested she feels particularly wary about being in crowds when people are not wearing face coverings.

Speaking at Christian Siriano's New York Fashion Week show over the weekend, she told E! News: "This is rare for me to be out. I'm seeing everybody mask-less. I know everyone's... You know...

"If anyone else has mental gymnastics they need to do to be social, I empathise. It takes a lot of courage to start living normally."

The '50 First Dates' star decided to go to the show because her "new friend" Christian has been very encouraging in persuading her to get out of the house.

She said: "He has actually taken the time to build a friendship with m. I'm so honored because I have only old and few friends, and Christian is my new friend where he says, 'Let me take you out, get out of the house, come with me, let's do this.'

"You need someone to encourage you, because I don't leave the house!"

Drew turns 47 later this month and just wants to mark the occasion in a low-key way with her daughters Olive, nine, and seven-year-old Frankie, who she has with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

She said: "I just told the girls I just want to have dinner with them. That's all I care about.

"I don't care if it's on the couch watching Netflix with takeout food, or maybe we dare to go to a restaurant."

The 'Blended' actress did her own make-up for the fashion show using her Flower Beauty brand.

She said: "I did what everyone can see. You can put your own makeup on at home!"