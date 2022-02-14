Lizzo wants to pose for Playboy.

The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker is a big fan of the adult publication and urged Cardi B, who was named the brand's first-ever creative director in residence in December, to get in touch to arrange for her to take part in a photoshoot.

Asked if she'd ever pose for Playboy, Lizzo told TMZ: “Oh my God, tell Cardi to call me!

“I love Playboy. Yeah, I’ll do it!”

The 33-year-old star had earlier shared footage on TikTok of a piercing party she'd held for her team and she revealed she'd had a jewellery inserted in an intimate area of her body.

She said: “I have so many piercings right now, I never thought I’d be this girl!

“You can’t see my coochie, I can’t show you. I can’t show you! I can’t show TMZ my p****."

Last week, Lizzo shared a nude photo of herself on Instagram as she reflected on having "unconditional" love for herself.

She wrote: “If you love me… you love all of me. You don't get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to. Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

The 'Truth Hurts' singer previously praised Cardi - who was a stripper before finding musical success - as a game-changer for female artists following their collaboration on 'Rumors'.

She said: "Cardi B is the ultimate. She, to me, has always done it right.

"Everything that she said, every way that she's reacted because you know why? It's because she was true to herself the whole time. She's a ground breaker. You can't deny her ability. She's a superstar.

"She has changed the game forever for a lot of us, a lot of women. I don't even think she realises she's doing it because it's just like, I'm trying to just be successful. I'm trying to get this money. I want to live a happy life.

"She just follows her heart. That's what I love about her."